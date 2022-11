Not Available

Miho (Kyoko Fukada) works as a cabin attendant for an international airline. She takes a job to find wine to serve to passengers on a New York route. Miho doesn't know much about wine and turns to senior cabin attendant Tomoko (Kazue Fukiishi), who enjoys wine, and rookie cabin attendant Yui (Miori Takimoto). While staying in New York, her assignment seems to be going well, but they become involved in a murder case.