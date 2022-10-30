The Cabining

Not Available

Todd and Bruce, a hapless screenwriting team, get one last shot at success thanks to Todd's wealthy uncle, Sarge. If they pen a worthy horror script, Sarge will fund the entire project. But there is one condition - the script must be complete in two weeks. With the deadline looming and no fresh ideas, Todd and Bruce head to Shangri-La, a serene artist's retreat, with the hope that the peace and company of fellow artists will inspire greatness... or, failing greatness, at least enough for straight-to-DVD. Shangri-La proves to be anything but serene, as the artists die off one by one, seemingly by accident. Bruce convinces Todd to soak in this morbid atmosphere to help with the writing, but soon those two are fighting for their lives as well.