1953

The origin of Anthony and Miller, a wildly successful comedy team, can be traced back several years to Harvey Miller's stage fright on the golf links. Although the son of a skilled golfer and an outstanding player in his one right, Miller is too nervous to golf in front of a gallery. He becomes coach and caddy for Joe Anthony, his girlfriend's brother, who must convince his fisherman father that hitting a little ball into a hole can be more lucrative than trawling the Pacific Ocean. While on the PGA tour, their natural comedic abilities are recognized by a shrewd agent who senses their talent and potential, and a new comedy team is born.