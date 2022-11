Not Available

A lost film. Mr. Browntop and Miss Kelsomine go out to play golf. They engage Andrew McTavish, a lean Scotchman, as caddy. After teeing the ball, Browntop hoists it with a tremendous drive into the sky. They search and search, but still no ball. At length, wearied with the quest, they lie down in a haystack to sleep. They wake 20 years later, aged and forlorn, but still continuing the search for the ball.