2007

The Cake Eaters

  • Drama
  • Romance

April 28th, 2007

The 7th Floor

The death of the Kimbrough family matriarch affects the three male survivors of the clan. Widower Easy (Bruce Dern) tries to reconnect with his old flame, Marg (Elizabeth Ashley). Eldest son and struggling musician Guy (Jayce Bartok) moves back to town, feeling guilty that he missed the funeral. His brother, Beagle (Aaron Stanford), who was his mother's caretaker, falls for Marg's granddaughter, Georgia (Kristen Stewart), a chronically ill girl who fears her time is growing short.

Cast

Aaron StanfordBeagle
Bruce DernEasy
Elizabeth AshleyMarg
Jayce BartokGuy
Miriam ShorStephanie
Talia BalsamViolet Kaminski

