Not Available

When real estate mogul Gavin Ransom (Noah Wyle) announces his plan to cover California's northern coast with scores of mini-mansions, his environmentalist sister, Olive (Ileana Douglas), launches a protest to stop him. But there's trouble ahead when Gavin begins falling for the pretty folk singer (Kate Mara) who's helping Olive's cause. This clever West Coast satire from writer-director Jonathan Parker is a twist on Henry James's The Bostonians.