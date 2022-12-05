The Call-boy Club - A fascinating technician who provides love and pleasure

Not Available

An eros drama depicting a "master" who provides the best pleasure to beautiful women who are hungry for warmth. A young man who wants to be an actor without getting a job finds his talent as a specialist "pole teacher" who has first-class techniques to please women from a mysterious bewitching beauty, and goes to the secret membership club to which they belong Is scouted. After living together with Miss Kyaba, who was assigned for sex training, the skills were steadily improved...