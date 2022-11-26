The Call Centre

Not Available

Paige, an introverted, unassuming young woman spends her days setting up people's life insurance in a drab North London call centre. She is bored of her life, longing for intimacy and connection that she unexpectedly finds on the phone to a charming customer called David. Convinced there was something between them she decides to break the rules to go and find him. An adventure first fuelled by loneliness and lust turns into something much darker when Paige finds herself out of her depth with a total stranger.