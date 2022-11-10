The Call of the Song

Not Available

A lost film. Hugh Norton and Amy Gordon are sweethearts. Hugh receives an offer to enter the office of a business firm in the city. Hugh goes to the city, and mingles with the fast set. Amy visits the post office every day, awaiting news from her sweetheart that never comes.sweetheart. At school she reads the engagement of Hugh to a wealthy city woman. The shock is too much for her; it turns her brain. At a dinner, surrounded by his companions, a street singer appears and sings, "With the Last Rose of Summer, I'll Come Back to You." Hugh listens. In an instant it all comes back to him.