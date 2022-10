Not Available

Academy Award winner Charlton Heston plays John Thornton, a fearless man who's after more than gold; he wants to do what's right. Thornton works for the U.S. mail and is the only person daring and smart enough to figure out how to travel the deadly 600 miles from Skagway to Dawson, Alaska in the icy winter. His incredibly dog Buck is by his side and part of how he survives. Call of the Wild is stunning entertainment and a superb adventure film classic.