Just when a middle-aged aspiring bus driver thinks she and her 7-year boyfriend are headed to the altar, she learns that he is involved with another woman. A year later, she receives invitation to their wedding banquet, where she accidentally foils the plan of that woman’s ex-boyfriend to reveal her as a cheater and a swindler. These two jilted lovers decide to join forces and come up with a plan to take revenge on the alleged con woman.