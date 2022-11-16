The Cambrian Coast: Machynlleth to Barmouth

Not Available

Driver's Eye View: Machynlleth to Barmouth Narrated by Dafydd Hywel This driver's eye view manages to convey the sleepy backwater that the Cambrian Coast line is nowadays. Our class 150 "Sprinter" makes an unscheduled stop at Dovey Junction to pick up a couple of passengers deposited on this out-of-the-way station with no road access. Out onto the coast we encounter the most notorious section on the whole line - the narrowest of ledges cut into the sheer rockface of the Friog cliffs and the site of two disasters. Finally, there is the half-mile long timber trestle bridge at Barmouth, still standing in splendid isolation across the Mawddach estuary. Two other railways are featured en route, the Talyllyn narrow gauge railway at Tywyn and the Fairbourne and Barmouth Steam railway. Filmed in 1988.