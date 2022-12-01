The Cameric Five In Green

Not Available

Hahamishia Hakamerit (Hebrew: החמישייה הקאמרית, The Kameri Quintet‎‎) was a weekly Israeli satirical sketch comedy television program created by Asaf Tzipor, who was also the main writer of the show, and Eitan Tzur, who directed the entire run of the show. Hahamishia Hakamerit was broadcast on Israeli Channel 2 and Channel 1 between the years 1993-1997. Later on, reruns of the show were broadcast on the cable channel Bip (channel). The show's often surreal skits were characterized by a satirical point of view which did not spare the audience sensitive subjects such as politics, national security, the Holocaust and sex.