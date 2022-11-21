The Canadian Dresses

Not Available

Polish countryside of the 80s. It is Sophia's birthday. She is waiting for the arrival of her daughter Amelia and her husband Taddeusz, who have been living in Canada for 10 years. Suddenly Amelia arrives alone. The real reason for Amelia's emigration and the brutal truth about her father reveal and this is only the beginning of the intricate story of the family. Canadian Dresses - a symbol of a lost childhood, a mother who forces her decisions, the true passion and a theft of jewelry - are just a taste of the story, ironically depicted through the eyes of a small observer, a 9-year-old boy.