When the Sioux come to Canada, the Canadians permit them to stay in Canada if they come peacefully. However, some cowboys kill all inhabitants of one of their villages. The cowboys seek to get back their horses, but they pretend to search for a girl who once had been robbed by the Indians.
|Robert Ryan
|Inspector William Gannon
|John Dehner
|Frank Boone
|Torin Thatcher
|Superintendent Walker
|Burt Metcalfe
|Constable Springer
|John Sutton
|Superintendent Walker
|Jack Creley
|Greer
View Full Cast >