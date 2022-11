Not Available

Four close friends have entered a radio contest to determine who can stay at the most spooky haunted location overnight. The group of 4 take a sweet candy truck to their location to earn more points in the contest. The haunted location they've chosen is a First Nations Residential School with a violent history. A demonic nun is conjured up from her final resting place after one of the four is brutally murdered, a trickster from across the galaxy arrives and more death ensues.