Known for infusing the traditional sounds of spiritual music with shades of rhythm and blues and soul, Stellar Award-winning quartet the Canton Spirituals are among the most highly respected artists in contemporary gospel music. Recorded in Memphis, Tenn., in 1993, this rousing live performance features spirited renditions of songs such as "Fix It Jesus," "Hello Mother," "Jeremiah," "I'm in Your Care" and "He's There All the Time."