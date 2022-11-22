The Canyon of Dangerous Games

Not Available

A German family Keller arrives to the coastal village to spend summer holidays with their Croatian friends. Horst Keller and Roger Katushic were friends ever since Karl May's film adaptations took place there. Their children were friends for years, too, and they look forward to the reunion. Fantasizing about free life and "cowboys & Indians" adventures in the canyon of the Cetina river, the boys go there without knowing that the three cruel Chetniks who had just escaped from prison hide there.