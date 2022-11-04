1938

The Captain's Pup

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    April 28th, 1938

    Studio

    Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

    The mangiest pup at Pete's Pooch Palace catches the Captain's eye. He takes it home, but Mama is less than thrilled; she forbids it to stay in the house. The Captain pretends to put it out, but hides it under his coat. At the dinner table, though, it is soon exposed. Confined to the back yard, the dog howls the night away. The Captain is sent outside to quiet it, but is too tired to make it out the door. He finally gets there and sneaks the dog back inside to his own bed.

    Cast

    		Billy BletcherCaptain
    		Martha WentworthMama (voice) (uncredited)

    View Full Cast >

    Images