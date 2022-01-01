Not Available

The Captains of The Final Frontier is a ninety-minute Star Trek documentary which was produced for broadcast on A&E Television and The Biography Channel. It first aired on 3 November 2010 in the United States. The fictional captains of the Star Trek television and film franchise are profiled and contrasted through the use of Star Trek clips, archival stills, statistical analysis, and humorous digital illustrations. This "biography special" focused on the fictitious characters and their "histories", not on the actors who portrayed them.