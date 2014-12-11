2014

In "The Captive," which stars Ryan Reynolds, Scott Speedman, Rosario Dawson, Mireille Enos, Kevin Durand and Bruce Greenwood, a pick-up truck pulls off the highway at a diner. Confident that his young daughter is safe in the back seat and promising to return with ice cream, the father slips out of his truck and into the diner. When he returns, she is gone. The psychological thriller examines how this kidnapping destroys the relationships among those involved. As the film teases out the complex threads weaving together the victim, her family, the predators and the investigators, the mystery of what happened to the child is revealed. "The Captive" is a riveting thriller about the lengths people go to protect the people they love.