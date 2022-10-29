The Captive Heart

A series of stories about the lives and loves of nine men in a Prisoner of War Camp over five years. Location shooting in the British occupied part of Germany adds believability. The main story is of Hasek (Redgrave) a Czech soldier who needs to keep his identity a secret from the Nazis, to do this he poses as a dead English Officer and corresponds with the man's wife. Upon liberation they meet and decide to continue their lives together. The other inmates' stories are revealed episodically.
|Rachel Kempson
|Celia Mitchell
|Frederick Leister
|Mr. Mowbray
|Mervyn Johns
|Pte. Evans
|Rachel Thomas
|Mrs. Evans
|Jack Warner
|Cpl. Ted Horsfall
|Gladys Henson
|Mrs. Horsfall
