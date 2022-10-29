Not Available

The Captive Heart

  • Drama
  • War

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Ealing Studios

A series of stories about the lives and loves of nine men in a Prisoner of War Camp over five years. Location shooting in the British occupied part of Germany adds believability. The main story is of Hasek (Redgrave) a Czech soldier who needs to keep his identity a secret from the Nazis, to do this he poses as a dead English Officer and corresponds with the man's wife. Upon liberation they meet and decide to continue their lives together. The other inmates' stories are revealed episodically.

Cast

Rachel KempsonCelia Mitchell
Frederick LeisterMr. Mowbray
Mervyn JohnsPte. Evans
Rachel ThomasMrs. Evans
Jack WarnerCpl. Ted Horsfall
Gladys HensonMrs. Horsfall

