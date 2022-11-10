The Card Game

Not Available

One day Jamie and Maciej are playing a basic game of cards completely unknown that there is a secret world containing all there characters ever created that is connected to the very set of cards that they are using, they then encounter there fictional characters around Jamie’s house and find out they have been summoned using the cards themselves, they then find out about the card world the home of all the characters that is under strict control by the villain characters, is life really as simple as it seems and is this the end of the line for the movies and there characters?