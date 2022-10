Not Available

With channels that can't be found on any other cable package and a special offer including a lifetime of free service, one homeowner doesn't think twice before signing on the dotted line and settling in to check out his new programs. But when the salesman said that these shows couldn't be seen anywhere else, he wasn't kidding... These series are all a part of something more vicious... Something more vile... They're all a part of THE CARNAGE COLLECTION