The Carnival

Preparations for a carnival are under way in a Bulgarian town. People are very excited. They are head over heels in the forthcoming celebration and gradually, they lose their self-identities and adopt that of masks they put on. All of a sudden, a Stranger lands in the little town. Coming from another planet, he has the ability to impersonate the true image of everyone who violates another man. Misunderstandings and comical situations succeed each other. Quite a number of 'bad guys' come out...