The Carol Burnett Show: Let's Bump Up the Lights

For 11 smash hit seasons Carol's cry, "Let's Bump up the Lights!" was the signal for something unexpected to begin. Now you can enjoy a sensational hour of spontaneous moments captured in the lengendary Question and Answer segment of every Carol Burnett Show. Here Carol Burnett and her incredibly talented cast of Harvey Korman, Vicki Lawrence, Tim Conway and Lyle Waggoner are reunited before a live audience to relive, recount and remember their favorite moments from interacting with the show's studio audiences.