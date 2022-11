Not Available

A&M and I proudly present this video compilation of eleven Carpenters' tracks never before available on DVD. All have been digitally enhanced and feature remastered stereo audio. The tracks were videotaped during the ten years spanning September 1970 to March 1980. 'From This Moment On,' an outtake from our fifth television special is presented for the first time in this collection." - Richard Carpenter, June 2003