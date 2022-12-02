The Cars: Heartbeat City

Not Available

The Cars were on the cutting edge when it came to music videos. And this Heartbeat City video compilation, with songs from three of the band's most successful CDs, is no exception. Inspired by their 1984 platinum-selling album this sight-and-sound spectacular includes extensive video clips and performance footage not available on TV. A combination of innovative production techniques and The Cars' own inimitable Pop Art style makes this video compilation a fitting showcase for one of the most unique rock-'n'-roll bands in America.