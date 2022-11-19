The Cars: Live - Musikladen, 1979

Not Available

his video features a live performance of The Cars, made during their only tour of Europe. Filmed in 1979, the concert took place in Germany, and was shot at Radio Bremen Studios for the German television show Musikladen. Music from the band's first two albums are showcased, including signature tunes like "Let the Good Times Roll", and "Don't Cha Stop". Another highlight is the inclusion of "Take What You Want", which was never recorded for album release, but was a favorite on their American concert tours. The DVD version of the video also contains a lengthy interview with all five band members, together for the first time in 13 year.