The Cars Of James Bond

Not Available

Stunning, spectacular and eye-catching cars are as much a part of the James Bond legend as Vodka Martinis and the Walther PPK. Since the iconic secret agent hit the silver screen in 1962, and indeed since Ian Fleming's earliest Bond novels, these marvellous machines have been as much stars of the 007 franchise as the actors who have played the role. This fascinating programme pays homage to the incredible vehicles which have wowed Bond fans for generations, from the 4½ litre Bentley Blower of Fleming's books to the awesome 510bhp Aston Martin DBS V12 driven by Daniel Craig in Casino Royale. We count down the 10 most notable Bond cars, examine the role of vehicles in the creation of the 007 legend and consider what the future holds. Experts, enthusiasts, fans and owners give their views, as well as discussing the unforgettable stunts, amazing gadgets and the controversial choices.