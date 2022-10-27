The Cars That Ate Paris

After the death of his brother on the road, unemployed and unstable drifter Arthur Waldo stays for a while in the rural Australian town of Paris as the guest of the mayor, who hopes he will become a permanent member of the Paris population. Arthur soon realizes the quaint hamlet has a sinister secret: they orchestrate car accidents and rob the victims. Survivors are brought to the local hospital, lobotomized, and used for a local doctor's experiments.
|Terry Camilleri
|Arthur Waldo
|Kevin Miles
|Dr. Midland
|Max Gillies
|Metcalfe
|Rick Scully
|George Waldo
|Danny Adcock
|Policeman
|Bruce Spence
|Charlie
