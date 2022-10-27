1976

The Cars That Ate Paris

  • Comedy
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 31st, 1976

Studio

Royce Smeal Film Productions

After the death of his brother on the road, unemployed and unstable drifter Arthur Waldo stays for a while in the rural Australian town of Paris as the guest of the mayor, who hopes he will become a permanent member of the Paris population. Arthur soon realizes the quaint hamlet has a sinister secret: they orchestrate car accidents and rob the victims. Survivors are brought to the local hospital, lobotomized, and used for a local doctor's experiments.

Cast

Terry CamilleriArthur Waldo
Kevin MilesDr. Midland
Max GilliesMetcalfe
Rick ScullyGeorge Waldo
Danny AdcockPoliceman
Bruce SpenceCharlie

