The Carson City Kid and partner Laramie are outlaws. When his partner is caught the Kid, his identity being unknown, takes a job in Jessup's saloon. Here he see Jessup cheat Waren out of his money. Warren then robs Jessup posing as the Kid but gets caught. To gain his freedom, Laramie identifies Warren as the Kid. Realizing Jessup is the man that killed his brother, the Kid must find a way to clear Warren and get Jessup.