When he loses his football playing with a couple of friends, Alireza is caught by a neighbour trying to get it back. Reporting the offence to his parents, Alireza soon finds himself disciplined for his inconsiderate behaviour. As punishment, his father makes him spend the whole day in his cart as it travels about the city. Through a small peephole, Alireza watches the world go by outside, and as he does, he is treated to a new perspective on life, one which may ultimately help him patch things up with his father.