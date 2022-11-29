The Carver is a breath-taking thriller from the wicked imagination of director Kenneth Hall. Pure horror sets in as Kenneth Hall takes you into the mind of a vicious brutal serial killer as he mutilates his victims, leaving a trail of blood filled notes to be found by Detectives who are trying to find him before he kills again. Kenneth Hall will take you on a roller coaster ride of emotions until the very last word, leading up to the most terrifying moment that will leave your heart pounding out of your chest. KENNETH. HALL.
View Full Cast >