"The Case for Christ's Resurrection" investigates the historical record, draws upon medical knowledge, searches for evidence in the lives of the Apostles, explores ancient Jewish burial customs, and, with new scientific technologies, examines the 2000 year old burial cloth of Christ. For the first time through physics and space-age imaging, scientist are able to view the crucified body of Christ in a three-dimensional, holographic image. Learn what scientists have discovered. Your faith will be strengthened.