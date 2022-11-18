The Case of Felix Langus or How to Seize Freedom

Not Available

Felix Langus is increasingly obsessed with the idea of communicating with supernatural forces, which warn him of the great peril of danger. Attacks of obsession are triggered by aggressive media, which are constantly challenged by dangerous information in a graduated rhythm. At his job as a driver, he has more and more problems. He's moved to an undemanding workplace, but his obsession proves to be dangerous even there, which leads him to unpredictable and grotesquely funny complications. Together with his psychotherapist, he can not escape a common fate...