Jailed for life in 2011 for killing her husband, Sally Challen was convicted on the unanimous decision of the jury. The result provoked little surprise among her friends and family, yet evidence later revealed that Challen was the victim of coercive control from her husband, who would manage her social life and spending. With fewer than 10% of appeals ever quashing a conviction, this documentary is a compelling case for the need for greater nuance in the law and its reporting.