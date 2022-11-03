1934

The Case of the Howling Dog

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 21st, 1934

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

A very nervous man named Cartwright comes into Perry's office to have the neighbor arrested for his howling dog. He states that the howling is a sign that there is a death in the neighborhood. He also wants a will written giving his estate to the lady living at the neighbors house. It is all very mysterious and by the next day, his will is changed and Cartwright is missing, as is the lady of the house next door. Perry has a will and a retainer and must find out whether he has a client or a beneficiary.

Cast

Warren WilliamPerry Mason
Mary AstorBessie Foley
Allen JenkinsSgt. Holcomb
Grant MitchellDistrict Attorney Claude Drumm
Helen TrenholmeDella Street
Helen LowellElizabeth Walker

View Full Cast >

Images