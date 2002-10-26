The Case of the Whitechapel Vampire

The scene of the crime is Whitechapel, the same London district notorious for the recent attacks of Jack the Ripper. Three monks are found dead, the apparent victims of a vampire - now, someone else is out for blood. Or is it something else? As bizarre events unfold, the answer is left to Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson to find.
|Kenneth Welsh
|Dr. Watson
|Norris Domingue
|Bruder Sinclair
|Isabel Dos Santos
|Signora de la Rosa
|Neville Edwards
|Dr. Chagas
|Maria Bertrand
|Woman in Cape
|Matt Frewer
|Sherlock Holmes
View Full Cast >