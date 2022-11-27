Not Available

I remember that I once tried to go far away to be a monk again. I didn’t know which temple to go to. I just wanted to find a temple. So, I choose another direction instead of going to the city. I walked from 4pm to 8 pm, it was gradually getting darker. With cars coming and going, I started walking aimlessly on the road…’ It is a project of a tracking record about a young man who planned to be a monk after 108 days. I got involved in the life of the protagonist, influenced some of his choices, and then I attempted to utilize subjective monologue to construct a narrative, coupled with his personal situation, his experience in the journey and his surroundings. ‘The Cassock’ is an intersection between the truly recorded video and non-fictional phone text. My interference of the events and supposition of its future progression are also included.