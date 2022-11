Not Available

Consuelo is a sad and lonely old woman. Going to the same canteen at noon to have a glass of gin is part of her daily routine since her husband died. The canteen is attended by a effeminate and vivacious boy named Roberto. One day, Consuelo arrives before the usual time and meets a half-transvestite Roberto. From that encounter they both generate a curiosity for each other and discover that they have more in common than anyone could think, thus beginning an unusual friendship.