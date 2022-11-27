The Casting Director

Not Available

A short silent comedy in which a young actress enters a casting director's office for an audition. The director (loveable Bob Cresse) appears to be bored by her demonstration of acting and cuts to the nitty gritty. The actress is unabashed and procedes to do a striptease. As she completes her "act" the door opens to admit... the REAL casting director! The bogus director fumbles with his fancy cravat, removing it and begins to use it as a duster... exit the office cleaner, stage left.