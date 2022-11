Not Available

New York street-punk band the Casualties deliver insane live performances and tons of behind-the-scenes chaos as they tour Japan and Mexico in this riveting documentary. From Tijuana to Mazatlan and Tokyo to Hiroshima, the boys can't stop their rowdy antics, and this close-up compilation captures riots in Mexico City, do-it-yourself stitches, multiple emergency room visits, as well as footage of the band performing more than 20 songs.