The Cat in Heat

Giallo rarity with the delightful Eva Czemerys. Well worth a viewing for those who obsess over the giddy realms of Gialli. (Photography by everyone’s favorite filth hound Joe D’amato) ‘La Gatta In Calore’ is quite a dark, erotically charged Giallo about a beautiful, bored and neglected housewife’s decent into a drug debauched relationship with her abusive and hedonistic neighbour. (The scenes when Czemerys is tormented by her young demented beau and his sleazy, dope-fiend friends is genuinely creepy).