The Cat In The Closet

The Fan family was already not very good at expressing love. After the loss of their son Wei, they became more emotionally trapped. Then, Lei-Ya, the mother, started to lavishly devote her time on feeding street cats. Qing, the daughter, moved out and rarely came home anymore. Yan-Ming, the father, tried to pretend that nothing happened, and treated everyone around him nicely. Eight years on, the three members of this family, each bearing disappointment and anxiety, gathered up in their old home. The otherwise happy reunion escalated, and they must finally face the old sorrow and pain.