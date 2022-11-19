The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot about That!: Wings and Things

Not Available

Why do birds migrate? Why do some animals sleep during the day and wake up at night? And where does honey come from? The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That!, so let's hop in the Thing-a-majigger and Go! Go! Go! on an adventure!! The Cat takes his young friends exploring all around the world, learning about bees, birds, and other critters. From the beach to the skies, The Cat in the Hat shows how it's perfectly natural to explore the world. Just as Dr. Seuss helped generations of children to read, The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That! allows young ones to explore nature and science!