The Cat Returns

Haru, a schoolgirl bored by her ordinary routine, saves the life of an unusual cat and suddenly her world is transformed beyond anything she ever imagined. The Cat King rewards her good deed with a flurry of presents, including a very shocking proposal of marriage to his son! Haru embarks on an unexpected journey to the Kingdom of Cats where her eyes are opened to a whole other world.
|Chizuru Ikewaki
|Haru Yoshioka (voice)
|Yoshihiko Hakamada
|Baron Humbert von Gikkingen (voice)
|Aki Maeda
|Yuki (voice)
|Takayuki Yamada
|Lune (voice)
|Hitomi Satô
|Hiromi (voice)
|Kenta Satoi
|Natori (voice)
