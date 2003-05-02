2003

The Cat Returns

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 2nd, 2003

Studio

Studio Ghibli

Haru, a schoolgirl bored by her ordinary routine, saves the life of an unusual cat and suddenly her world is transformed beyond anything she ever imagined. The Cat King rewards her good deed with a flurry of presents, including a very shocking proposal of marriage to his son! Haru embarks on an unexpected journey to the Kingdom of Cats where her eyes are opened to a whole other world.

Cast

Chizuru IkewakiHaru Yoshioka (voice)
Yoshihiko HakamadaBaron Humbert von Gikkingen (voice)
Aki MaedaYuki (voice)
Takayuki YamadaLune (voice)
Hitomi SatôHiromi (voice)
Kenta SatoiNatori (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images

3 More Images