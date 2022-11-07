The Catastrophe

Not Available

A simple farmer becomes the victim of a greedy landowner in this social melodrama. Bora (Indra Bania) is forced to give up the farm his father had paid for when the landowner asks for a mortgage receipt that was never given. He loses his livestock and sends his young son to work as an errand boy to the villainous landlord. Bora's ultimate humiliation occurs when he is forced to put up political banners that espouse the virtues of the man who drove him from his land and ruined his life.