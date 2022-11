1981

Seamlessly blending elements of movement and music, Twyla Tharp choreographs a rock 'n' roll dance spectacular, set to a score by former Talking Heads front man David Byrne. Adapted for television by Tharp from the original Broadway production, this memorable performance showcases the talents of dancers Sara Rudner, Jennifer Way, Tom Rawe, Katie Glasner, Raymond Kurshals, Shelly Washington, Christine Uchida and John Carrafa.