This pre-code entry in Van-Buren's "Aesop's Sound Fables" series finds a Brooklyn-cat in a bowler hat, hanging out in the New Jersey meadow-lands (or somewhere in the wild),who traps a canary and then eats it. Actually, he swallows it and it is flying around in his ribcage. Now, instead of meowing, visual musical notes emerge every time he opens his mouth.